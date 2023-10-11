Body of third person found under rubble of school in Nikopol. Photo: SESU

On the evening of 11 October, rescue workers retrieved the body of another person from the rubble of a secondary school in Nikopol that was attacked by the Russians.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the State Emergency Service, one more person is believed to be under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Quote: "In total, three people were killed and two more were injured. Early reports indicate that the school building was partially destroyed, and 42 private houses, 18 outbuildings, a shop, power lines, a car and some solar panels were damaged."

Background:

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that two of the school’s employees were killed in the Russian attack on a school in Nikopol, Dnipro Oblast.

