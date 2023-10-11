All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence explains where Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion have disappeared to

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 18:59
RDC, STOCK PHOTO

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion have disappeared from the media because they are "preparing for extensive operations" that will be "a surprise for Russia".

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "They [the RVC and the Freedom of Russia Legion] are acting. They are preparing for extensive operations.

When they entered [crossed the border into Russia in May and June – UP], Russia was not ready and did not realise what was happening at the time. 

But since then, Russia has significantly increased its presence in the border area near us. Secondly, there is the equipment of the territories in terms of engineering, the strengthening of air defence, the strengthening of intelligence systems, and other things designed to prevent the activities of such groups.

Accordingly, planning is difficult now, but actions are being planned. They are being carried out using not only manpower but also other assets and resources in order to strike the most critical targets on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Background:

  • On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion, armed groups which consist of Russians fighting for Ukraine, declared the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, from Putin's government. 
  • By 23 May, the Russian authorities had announced the defeat of the fighters, who are referred to as "saboteurs" in Russia, and the completion of a "counter-terrorist" operation in Belgorod Oblast.
  • On 23 May, the RVC stated that its equipment remained intact and accused Russia’s Ministry of Defence of spreading lies.

