Russians strike outskirts of Kharkiv, civilian injured

On the evening of 11 October, Russians targeted one of the districts of the city of Kharkiv, injuring a civilian man.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov

Quote Syniehubov: "The occupiers strike Kharkiv once again. A hit was recorded in one of the city districts. According to preliminary information, one man received injuries.

A private house was damaged. Emergency services are working on the site."

Details: The authorities report that a fire broke out on the site of the attack.

Earlier:

On the evening of 11 October, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded the launch of attack UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea).

