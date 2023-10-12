All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim downed drone and 3 fatalities on approach to Belgorod

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 October 2023, 00:54
Russians claim downed drone and 3 fatalities on approach to Belgorod
UAV. STOCK PHOTO: RIAVRN.RU

The Russians have claimed that they destroyed a drone on the approach to Belgorod, and that there were allegedly casualties.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Russian Defense Ministry

Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the air defence system over the territory of Belgorod Oblast."

Advertisement:

Quote from Gladkov: "An air defence system downed an aircraft-type UAV in Belgorod District on the approach to the city. A private residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris.

There are two injured people, namely a man and a woman. They are taken by an ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

Two more people may be under the rubble."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: Later, Gladkov reported three people had been killed; their bodies were pulled from under the rubble.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: