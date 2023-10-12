Russians claim downed drone and 3 fatalities on approach to Belgorod
The Russians have claimed that they destroyed a drone on the approach to Belgorod, and that there were allegedly casualties.
Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Russian Defense Ministry
Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the air defence system over the territory of Belgorod Oblast."
Quote from Gladkov: "An air defence system downed an aircraft-type UAV in Belgorod District on the approach to the city. A private residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris.
There are two injured people, namely a man and a woman. They are taken by an ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.
Two more people may be under the rubble."
Details: Later, Gladkov reported three people had been killed; their bodies were pulled from under the rubble.
