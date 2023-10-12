All Sections
Russians claim downed drone and 3 fatalities on approach to Belgorod

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 October 2023, 00:54
UAV. STOCK PHOTO: RIAVRN.RU

The Russians have claimed that they destroyed a drone on the approach to Belgorod, and that there were allegedly casualties.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Russian Defense Ministry

Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the air defence system over the territory of Belgorod Oblast."

Quote from Gladkov: "An air defence system downed an aircraft-type UAV in Belgorod District on the approach to the city. A private residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris.

There are two injured people, namely a man and a woman. They are taken by an ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

Two more people may be under the rubble."

Details: Later, Gladkov reported three people had been killed; their bodies were pulled from under the rubble.

