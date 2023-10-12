Russian attacks cause nearly 300 explosions, injuring woman in Sumy Oblast on 11 October

Russian forces carried out 39 attacks on areas and settlements near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast over the course of Wednesday, 11 October. A civilian, a woman, was injured in one of these attacks.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 286 attacks occurred. The Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhba, Znob-Novhorod, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, and Shalyhyne hromadas came under [Russian] fire."

Details: Russian forces deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the Druzhba hromada, causing 21 explosions. A woman born in 1955 sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

Russian mortar attacks caused 12 explosions in the Znob-Novhorod hromada, with Russian artillery shelling causing another four.

In the Khotin hromada, Russian mortar bombs caused five explosions and an airstrike, which involved Russian warplanes, and helicopter-launched unguided missiles caused six more.

Russian forces deployed tubed artillery (one explosion), a mortar (18 explosions), and a kamikaze drone (one explosion) to fire on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

They also deployed a mortar to attack the Bilopillia hromada, which saw 30 explosions as a result, and another 59 explosions caused by an AGS grenade-launcher, eight caused by tubed artillery attacks, and eight by MLRSs.

Russian forces fired 23 mortar bombs on the Esman hromada.

They shelled the Krasnopillia hromada, causing 28 explosions, and deployed mortars (five explosions), anti-tank guided missiles (one explosion), and AGS-17 grenade launchers (eight explosions) in further attacks on the hromada.

Furthermore, Russian mortar attacks caused nine explosions in the Shalyhyne hromada, which they also shelled, causing another 30 explosions.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, five explosions occurred after a Russian SPG-9 attack and four after Russian drones dropped VOG explosives on the hromada.

