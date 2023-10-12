All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian losses on front again reach almost 1000 soldiers in one day

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 12 October 2023, 08:17
Russian losses on front again reach almost 1000 soldiers in one day

According to the calculations of the Ukrainian military, the Defence Forces of Ukraine have killed 990 Russian soldiers and destroyed approximately 42 tanks, 44 armoured combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems and 25 units of automotive equipment belonging to the Russians in the past 24 hours.

Source: operational data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 12 October

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

Advertisement:
  • 284,890 (+990) military personnel
  • 4,905 (+42) tanks
  • 9,264 (+44) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,763 (+32) artillery systems
  • 811 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 545 (+0) air defence systems
  • 316 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,247 (+21) tactical UAVs
  • 1,531 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,170 (+25) vehicles and tankers 
  • 966 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Втрати Росії у війні проти України станом на 12.10.2023
RUSSIAN LOSSES IN THE WAR AGAINST UKRAINE AS OF 12 OCTOBER 2023
 GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

In its morning report the General Staff stated: "During the past 24 hours, Defence Forces aircraft carried out 12 attacks on areas where Russian manpower, armament and military equipment was concentrated. Ukrainian Rocket and Artillery units have struck a cluster of manpower, armament and military equipment, nine artillery pieces, an ammunition storage point and a radar station belonging to the Russians."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: