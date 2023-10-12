Russian losses on front again reach almost 1000 soldiers in one day

According to the calculations of the Ukrainian military, the Defence Forces of Ukraine have killed 990 Russian soldiers and destroyed approximately 42 tanks, 44 armoured combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems and 25 units of automotive equipment belonging to the Russians in the past 24 hours.

Source: operational data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 12 October

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

Advertisement:

284,890 (+990) military personnel

4,905 (+42) tanks

9,264 (+44) armoured combat vehicles

6,763 (+32) artillery systems

811 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

545 (+0) air defence systems

316 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,247 (+21) tactical UAVs

1,531 (+1) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,170 (+25) vehicles and tankers

966 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

RUSSIAN LOSSES IN THE WAR AGAINST UKRAINE AS OF 12 OCTOBER 2023 GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

In its morning report the General Staff stated: "During the past 24 hours, Defence Forces aircraft carried out 12 attacks on areas where Russian manpower, armament and military equipment was concentrated. Ukrainian Rocket and Artillery units have struck a cluster of manpower, armament and military equipment, nine artillery pieces, an ammunition storage point and a radar station belonging to the Russians."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!