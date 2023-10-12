All Sections
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:09
John Kirby. Photo: defense.gov

The administration of the President of the United States sees no signs of Russian involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the US National Security Council, said this in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby said that as in the case with Iran, they see no indication that Russia was in any way directly involved in these attacks.

The White House spokesman reiterated the US position that Iran was somehow involved in Hamas' attack on Israel, pointing out that Tehran has been supporting the terrorist group for many years now.

Kirby said that no one disputes the fact that Hamas could not function if not for the assistance they receive from Iran.

US and Israeli officials claim that they see no direct evidence that Iran was directly involved in these attacks. However, they will continue to study, monitor the intelligence picture and evidence, and see where it leads. 

US officials have said publicly in the past few days that they do not have evidence of Iran's direct involvement in the attack, but condemn Tehran as "complicit" in the aggression because of past support for Hamas.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States had received specific intelligence data that cast doubt on Iran's direct involvement in the planning, financing or approval of an attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist group.

