Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

The number of Ukrainians who died during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has increased to seven people.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to seven people. The consuls have established their personal data, maintaining contact with families and taking measures to repatriate the bodies."

Advertisement:

Nine citizens were suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. Another nine Ukrainians are considered missing. The Ukrainian embassy cooperates with the Israeli security services in the search for missing persons."

Details: Nikolenko also said that more than a thousand Ukrainians have asked for help in leaving Israel. The spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the first evacuation flight to Romania is scheduled for 14 October.

Additionally, about 200 Ukrainians have expressed their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, but leaving is currently impossible due to the lack of security.

Background:

On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian citizens died in Israel.

On 11 October, it was reported about another dead Ukrainian in Israel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!