All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
Photo: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90

The number of Ukrainians who died during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has increased to seven people.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to seven people. The consuls have established their personal data, maintaining contact with families and taking measures to repatriate the bodies."

Advertisement:

Nine citizens were suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. Another nine Ukrainians are considered missing. The Ukrainian embassy cooperates with the Israeli security services in the search for missing persons."

Details: Nikolenko also said that more than a thousand Ukrainians have asked for help in leaving Israel. The spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the first evacuation flight to Romania is scheduled for 14 October.

Additionally, about 200 Ukrainians have expressed their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, but leaving is currently impossible due to the lack of security.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian citizens died in Israel.
  • On 11 October, it was reported about another dead Ukrainian in Israel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: