All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Dnipro, Myrhorod and Kropyvnytskyi

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 00:38
Explosions heard in Dnipro, Myrhorod and Kropyvnytskyi
An explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the cities of Dnipro, Myrhorod, and Kropyvnytskyi during an air-raid warning on the night of 15-16 October.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro; Telegram channels

Quote: "Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents."

Advertisement:

Previously: Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.

Updated: The Air Force warned residents at around 01:00 that missiles were moving towards the city of Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, and Telegram channels started publishing messages about explosions in Myrhorod.

The Air Force also urged residents of the cities of Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Myrhorod to stay in shelters.

Telegram channels reported on the explosions in Kropyvnytskyi and an air defence system response in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: