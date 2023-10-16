Explosions heard in Dnipro, Myrhorod and Kropyvnytskyi

Explosions were heard in the cities of Dnipro, Myrhorod, and Kropyvnytskyi during an air-raid warning on the night of 15-16 October.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro; Telegram channels

Quote: "Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents."

Previously: Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.

Updated: The Air Force warned residents at around 01:00 that missiles were moving towards the city of Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, and Telegram channels started publishing messages about explosions in Myrhorod.

The Air Force also urged residents of the cities of Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Myrhorod to stay in shelters.

Telegram channels reported on the explosions in Kropyvnytskyi and an air defence system response in Kirovohrad Oblast.

