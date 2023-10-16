All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in several regions of Ukraine due to missile threat

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 03:10
Air-raid warning issued in several regions of Ukraine due to missile threat
Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.

Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Danger of missile attacks in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts!"

"Danger of missile attacks in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts!"

Details: At 23:56 the air-raid warning was announced in Poltava Oblast; at 23:57, it spread to Sumy Oblast. 

After midnight, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

At 00:17, sirens sounded throughout Kherson Oblast.

At about half past midnight, the air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at around 01:00 that several groups of Shaheds were heading towards Mykolaiv Oblast from Kherson Oblast, where a warning had also been issued.

A warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after 01:00.

The all-clear was sounded in some oblasts after 01:30.

Updated: An air-raid warning was issued at 02:47 in Vinnytsia Oblast, as the Ukrainian Air Force reported the presence of Shaheds from Kirovohrad Oblast heading towards Vinnytsia Oblast.

Meanwhile, the all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

A warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 02:57.

"Shaheds are moving towards Kyiv Oblast from Cherkasy Oblast," the Air Force said.

The warning was re-issued in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts at 03:10 due to the threat of Russian UAVs.

The warning was also issued again in Kharkiv Oblast.

Later, the warning was extended to Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

An air-raid warning was again issued at 03:34 in Poltava Oblast.

Furthermore, the warning was extended to Ternopil Oblast. Meanwhile, a warning was once again issued in Kherson, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts.

An air-raid warning was issued in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after 04:00.

Power outages commenced at 04:46 in some of the oblasts where the warning had been issued.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the all-clear had been given in all oblasts at 05:10.

