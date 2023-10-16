Air-raid warning issued in several regions of Ukraine due to missile threat
Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.
Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "Danger of missile attacks in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts!"
"Danger of missile attacks in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts!"
Details: At 23:56 the air-raid warning was announced in Poltava Oblast; at 23:57, it spread to Sumy Oblast.
After midnight, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast.
At 00:17, sirens sounded throughout Kherson Oblast.
At about half past midnight, the air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported at around 01:00 that several groups of Shaheds were heading towards Mykolaiv Oblast from Kherson Oblast, where a warning had also been issued.
A warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after 01:00.
The all-clear was sounded in some oblasts after 01:30.
Updated: An air-raid warning was issued at 02:47 in Vinnytsia Oblast, as the Ukrainian Air Force reported the presence of Shaheds from Kirovohrad Oblast heading towards Vinnytsia Oblast.
Meanwhile, the all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.
A warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 02:57.
"Shaheds are moving towards Kyiv Oblast from Cherkasy Oblast," the Air Force said.
The warning was re-issued in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts at 03:10 due to the threat of Russian UAVs.
The warning was also issued again in Kharkiv Oblast.
Later, the warning was extended to Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, and Zhytomyr oblasts.
An air-raid warning was again issued at 03:34 in Poltava Oblast.
Furthermore, the warning was extended to Ternopil Oblast. Meanwhile, a warning was once again issued in Kherson, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts.
An air-raid warning was issued in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after 04:00.
Power outages commenced at 04:46 in some of the oblasts where the warning had been issued.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the all-clear had been given in all oblasts at 05:10.
