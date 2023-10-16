Russians drop 30 bombs on border areas of Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched 11 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast during the past day, dropping 30 bombs on the territory of Yunakivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Eighty-five explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia came under fire."

Details: Russian forces deployed artillery (three explosions) and mortars (30 explosions) to fire on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Shalyhyne hromada came under a mortar attack (two explosions).

The Russians dropped 30 bombs on the territory of Yunakivka hromada.

Mortar attacks (20 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

