Russians drop 30 bombs on border areas of Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 02:20
BOMBARDAMENT. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces launched 11 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast during the past day, dropping 30 bombs on the territory of Yunakivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "Eighty-five explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia came under fire."

Details: Russian forces deployed artillery (three explosions) and mortars (30 explosions) to fire on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Shalyhyne hromada came under a mortar attack (two explosions).

The Russians dropped 30 bombs on the territory of Yunakivka hromada.

Mortar attacks (20 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

