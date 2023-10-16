Russian forces fire missiles on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russian army has attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles overnight – one has been shot down, and another hit the Dnipro district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor attacked the oblast with missiles overnight. One of them was shot down by the military from Air Command Skhid (East). The other hit the Dnipro district."

Details: Furthermore, the Russians hit the Nikopol district five times with heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

Two shops and two cafes, a private business, a religious institution, a transport facility and a public garden were damaged in the city of Nikopol. A five-storey building, 3 private homes, an outbuilding, a personal vehicle, a bus stop, a gas pipeline and 4 power lines were also damaged. Lysak said almost 1,500 families had been cut off from the power supply.

Two houses, a religious facility and power lines were damaged in the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

However, there were no casualties.

