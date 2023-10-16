All Sections
Russian forces lose warplane, helicopter, 17 tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 16 October 2023, 08:31
A FIGHTER IS SHOOTING. PHOTO: 22ND MECHANISED BRIGADE

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Ukrainian Defence Forces have shot down a Russian warplane in addition to a previously downed Mi-8 helicopter. The defenders have also destroyed 17 tanks, 23 armoured combat vehicles and 44 artillery systems and killed about 860 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 16 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 288,630 (+860) military personnel
  • 4,965 (+17) tanks
  • 9,385 (+23) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,910 (+44) artillery systems
  • 814 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 547 (+0) air defence systems
  • 318 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 317 (+1) helicopters
  • 5,280 (+11) tactical UAVs
  • 1,531 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,271 (+22) vehicles and tankers 
  • 981 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

On Sunday, 15 October, Ukrainian air assault forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

The type of the downed aircraft has not yet been specified.

During the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 16 October, Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff, said Russia had lost over 5,500 soldiers, over 130 tanks, 250 armoured combat vehicles, 160 artillery systems, 5 multiple-launch rocket systems, 5 air defence systems and 2 aircraft at the front.

