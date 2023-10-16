All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Second evacuation flight carrying Ukrainians takes off from Israel

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 09:09
Second evacuation flight carrying Ukrainians takes off from Israel
PHOTO: Ukraineʼs embassy in Israel on FACEBOOK

A second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel on 16 October.

Source: Ukraineʼs embassy in Israel 

Quote: "On 16 October, a second evacuation flight with 155 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 107 women and 23 children, took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania).

Advertisement:

[...] We are continuing to work on finding all possible options for further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens."

Details: The embassy says it has helped to complete the necessary procedures and documents for departure.

Background: The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board took off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on 14 October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: