Second evacuation flight carrying Ukrainians takes off from Israel

A second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel on 16 October.

Source: Ukraineʼs embassy in Israel

Quote: "On 16 October, a second evacuation flight with 155 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 107 women and 23 children, took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania).

[...] We are continuing to work on finding all possible options for further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens."

Details: The embassy says it has helped to complete the necessary procedures and documents for departure.

Background: The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board took off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on 14 October.

