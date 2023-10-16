All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Second evacuation flight carrying Ukrainians takes off from Israel

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 09:09
Second evacuation flight carrying Ukrainians takes off from Israel
PHOTO: Ukraineʼs embassy in Israel on FACEBOOK

A second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel on 16 October.

Source: Ukraineʼs embassy in Israel 

Quote: "On 16 October, a second evacuation flight with 155 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 107 women and 23 children, took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania).

Advertisement:

[...] We are continuing to work on finding all possible options for further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens."

Details: The embassy says it has helped to complete the necessary procedures and documents for departure.

Background: The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board took off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on 14 October.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: