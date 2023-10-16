All Sections
Russian military passenger aircraft almost cease flying to Belarus, unlike transport planes

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 16 October 2023, 10:48
Russian military passenger aircraft almost cease flying to Belarus, unlike transport planes
Tu-134AK (RA-65729). Photo: Luba Ostrovskaya on jetphotos.com

Only one passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces landed in Belarus in September, whereas 10 military transport planes landed there.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: Belaruski Hajun reports that a record low number of Russian Aerospace Forces passenger planes arrived in Belarus in September 2023, for the first time since November 2022: a single Tu-134AK (RA-65729) landed in Brest on 6 September.

Earlier, there were an average of 3-6 flights of passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Armed Forces to Belarus per month.

Meanwhile, Russian Aerospace Forces continued to fly military transport aircraft to the airfields of the Belarusian Armed Forces in September:

  • 1 An-26 and 8 Il-76 to Baranavichy airfield.
  • One An-12 to Lida airfield.

Most Russian aircraft arrivals were related to the transfer of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military personnel to participate in the Combat Brotherhood-2023 exercise, Belaruski Hajun notes.

No planes landed at Machulishchy airfield due to runway repairs at this air base.

Nor were there any landings at Homel airport.

 
Airfields, where Russian military aircraft arrived in September 2023 (marked in red): Lida, Baranavichy, Brest.
Airfields, where Russian military aircraft didn’t arrive in September 2023 (marked in white): Machulishchy, Homel.
Photo: Belarusian Hajun

From Ukrainska Pravda: The Tu-134AK was mainly produced for the Air Force and government transport. Passenger aircraft in the army are mainly used for flights carrying command staff.

Advertisement: