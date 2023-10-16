All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian military passenger aircraft almost cease flying to Belarus, unlike transport planes

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 16 October 2023, 10:48
Russian military passenger aircraft almost cease flying to Belarus, unlike transport planes
Tu-134AK (RA-65729). Photo: Luba Ostrovskaya on jetphotos.com

Only one passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces landed in Belarus in September, whereas 10 military transport planes landed there.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: Belaruski Hajun reports that a record low number of Russian Aerospace Forces passenger planes arrived in Belarus in September 2023, for the first time since November 2022: a single Tu-134AK (RA-65729) landed in Brest on 6 September.

Advertisement:

Earlier, there were an average of 3-6 flights of passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Armed Forces to Belarus per month.

Meanwhile, Russian Aerospace Forces continued to fly military transport aircraft to the airfields of the Belarusian Armed Forces in September:

  • 1 An-26 and 8 Il-76 to Baranavichy airfield.
  • One An-12 to Lida airfield.

Most Russian aircraft arrivals were related to the transfer of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military personnel to participate in the Combat Brotherhood-2023 exercise, Belaruski Hajun notes.

Please join our YouTube channel!

No planes landed at Machulishchy airfield due to runway repairs at this air base.

Nor were there any landings at Homel airport.

 
Airfields, where Russian military aircraft arrived in September 2023 (marked in red): Lida, Baranavichy, Brest.
Airfields, where Russian military aircraft didn’t arrive in September 2023 (marked in white): Machulishchy, Homel.
Photo: Belarusian Hajun

From Ukrainska Pravda: The Tu-134AK was mainly produced for the Air Force and government transport. Passenger aircraft in the army are mainly used for flights carrying command staff.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: