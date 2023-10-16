US Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery arrives in Kyiv

Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Pritzker’s arrival became known from a tweet by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who posted a joint photo of the officials at the railway station.

Advertisement:

A very warm welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Pritzker! pic.twitter.com/h6S9dO7fyk — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) October 16, 2023

This is Pritzker's first visit to Ukraine since she was appointed to this position in mid-September 2023.

She has already met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

Pritzker’s responsibilities include working with the Ukrainian authorities, the US and partners, as well as the private sector.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!