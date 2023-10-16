All Sections
US Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery arrives in Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 11:34
US Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery arrives in Kyiv
photo: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink on Twitter

Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Pritzker’s arrival became known from a tweet by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who posted a joint photo of the officials at the railway station.

This is Pritzker's first visit to Ukraine since she was appointed to this position in mid-September 2023.

Please join our YouTube channel!

She has already met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

Pritzker’s responsibilities include working with the Ukrainian authorities, the US and partners, as well as the private sector.

Pritzker's responsibilities include working with the Ukrainian authorities, the US and partners, as well as the private sector.

