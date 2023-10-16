All Sections
OSCE head arrives in Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 12:59
PHOTO: CIVILMEDIA.MK

Bujar Osmani, North Macedonian Foreign Minister and head of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Civil media Macedonian edition took Osmaniʼs comment in a train carriage

Details: Bujar Osmani noted that Ukraine is a top priority during his country's OSCE chairmanship because it is in Ukraine that the future of the security situation in Europe is decided.  

"When the very foundations of an organisation are under threat, you need to focus on that. And this is exactly what is happening in Ukraine right now – Russian aggression against Ukraine is destroying the foundations of the international order," Bujar Osmani stressed.  

Osmani noted that he began the presidency in 2023 with a trip to Ukraine and has now decided to come back again at the end of the year.   

He also recalled that the OSCE has 21 projects in Ukraine, one of which is mine clearance.  

Unlike most visits by foreign guests, which are kept secret until the last moment for security reasons, Osmani announced the trip almost a day in advance. He noted that he plans meetings with Ukrainian officials and ordinary Ukrainians.

