First armoured ambulance purchased for soldiers through United24 initiative arrives in Ukraine

The first armoured ambulance purchased with funds from the United24 government initiative has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: website of Ukraine's Health Ministry

Quote: "The first armoured ambulance purchased by Medical Procurement of Ukraine with funds raised under the United24 initiative is already in Ukraine."

Details: The vehicle costs UAH 9,532,000 (roughly US$262,050). A total of 13 such ambulances have been purchased. Their total cost is UAH 124 million (roughly US$3.4 million).

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health reported that the vehicles serve to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield to the nearest medical facility. Each car is armoured and meets NATO ballistic standards, namely STANAG 4569 Level II.

PHOTO: WEBSITE OF UKRAINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY

In addition, these vehicles can drive with flat tyres, as in case of pressure loss, thanks to a special design, their speed varies from 50 to 150 kilometres per hour (depending on the weight of the vehicle and road quality).

Thus, if shrapnel punctures a tyre, the ambulance will not remain out in the open under fire. Besides, these vehicles are four-wheel drives, so they are capable of driving on war-torn roads.

The armoured ambulances were specially produced to order in Canada. Once the rest of the vehicles in the batch are ready, they will be transported to Ukraine.

