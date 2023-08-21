All Sections
Olha Kharlan auctions her Barbie copy

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 09:41

Olympic fencing champion Olha Kharlan has put her Barbie doll, which is the only copy in the world, up for auction. 

The purpose of this gesture is to raise money for a rehabilitation clinic for Ukrainian military personnel who have suffered in the war. 

Olia announced her intention on social media. 

Olha Harlan became the first Ukrainian woman to have a Barbie doll dedicated to her three years ago
"Friends, hello! This is my Barbie doll, which is the only copy in the world 🤺. Together with Tribuna.ua, we have decided to put her up for a charity auction on the eBay platform, the proceeds from which will go to the Bodro clinic for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel who have suffered as a result of the war. The auction is now up on eBay," Kharlan said. 

The hype surrounding Barbie should interest collectors
All money will go to help the military
At the time of writing, the current bid was $10,000 

Reminder: Kharlan, who was disqualified from the World Championship in Italy for refusing to shake hands with a Russian woman, has received automatic admission to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The executive committee of the International Fencing Federation later suspended the "black card" for the Ukrainian fencer. 

Subjects: charity
charity
