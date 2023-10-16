Israel rejects Zelenskyy's visit: Time is not right

Israel has rejected a request from the Ukrainian President's Office to allow an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to this country in the wake of the Islamist group Hamas attack.

Source: The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media

Details: The Israelis reportedly explained their refusal by saying that "the time is not right" for Zelenskyy's visit.

Advertisement:

Previously: On 11 October, the Axios portal, citing sources in the Ukrainian and Israeli authorities, reported that the Ukrainian President's Office had sent a request to Israel to approve an official visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president's visit was expected to express solidarity with Israel, which had been attacked by the Islamist group Hamas on 7 October.

Background:

On 7 October, Hamas attacked Israel and took hostages.

The Israeli army retaliated by attempting to destroy the terrorist group's infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli authorities stated that it would be a protracted war.

On the morning of 16 October, reports emerged that Egypt, Israel and the United States had agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the southern part of Gaza effective 09:00, where the Rafah crossing is located, but the Israeli Prime Minister retracted this information.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!