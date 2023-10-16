All Sections
National Security Council Secretary calls on Ukrainians not to fall for Russian agents' propaganda

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 October 2023, 17:00
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Army Inform

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that Russian secret services are making active attempts to create a new agent network in Ukraine with the help of various fake experts. Danilov has also called on Ukrainians to preserve information hygiene.

Source: Danilov on X (Twitter) 

Details: The secretary said that Russia's only chance to defeat Ukraine is to cause a split in the country and make Ukrainians dive into internal confrontation, which the Kremlin has been doing successfully for the past decades – dividing Ukraine into sorts, creating Russian proxy political parties, corrupting politicians and distorting history.

Due to the active work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, the largest-scale purge of Russian agents has been carried out in recent years. However, Russia will continue to try to grow several new heads in place of one severed one, he said.

Danilov said that today, by all indications, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is making active attempts to create a new agent network, having far-reaching hopes for it. 

He added that in the long run, it is a political project aimed at the remnants of the pro-Russian population, and an information intervention is being carried out simultaneously to try to initiate the process of internal destabilisation in Ukraine.

Quote: "The signs of such activity are the sharp intensification of various ‘experts’, ‘intelligence actors’ and other kinds of scammers in promoting the Russian agenda in Russian. They are the ones who are currently ranting about the ‘failure’ of the counteroffensive, hinting at the need to revise the goals of the war (and this is no longer a push to the 1991 borders), giving advice on how to fight the Ukrainian Armed Forces, issuing fake insights about ‘conflicts’ among the military and political leadership, calling for the acceptance of ‘good Russians’ and ultimately hinting that it is necessary to negotiate with Russia.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring such hostile actions, detecting and suppressing them.

In turn, Ukrainians must show a high degree of information cautiousness in order not to get contaminated with the products of Russian information ‘activity’."

Background: Oleksii Arestovych, blogger and former non-staff adviser to the Presidential Office, criticised the actions of the official authorities on his Telegram channel, particularly in the context of the counteroffensive. He described the current Ukrainian leadership as having "exhausted the limits of competence" and called for elections in Ukraine. The latter, however, is forbidden to take place in conditions of martial law.

