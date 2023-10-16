All Sections
NATO begins nuclear exercises

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 17:45
NATO begins nuclear exercises
F-16 FIGHTER JET PARTICIPATES IN NATO STEADFAST NOON EXERCISE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

NATO begins its annual nuclear deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon on Monday. Aircraft of 13 member states will take part in the training.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the NATO press service

Details: The Alliance emphasises that the Steadfast Noon exercise is "a routine training activity that has been conducted annually for over a decade."

This year, manoeuvres over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea will involve various types of aircraft, including modern fighter jets and American B-52 bombers, which will arrive from the United States.

The Steadfast Noon exercise involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but does not use live bombs. NATO emphasises that the manoeuvres take place "at least 1,000 kilometres from Russia’s borders" and are "not linked to current world events."

The training is expected to last until 26 October.

Reminder:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Steadfast Noon will help ensure the "credibility, effectiveness and security" of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent forces.
  • "It sends a clear message that NATO will protect and defend all Allies," he added at the time.
  • Stoltenberg also called Moscow's threats to withdraw the ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty irresponsible, and noted that there were no changes in the deployment of Russian nuclear forces. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.

