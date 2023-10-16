All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin and Xi to meet on Wednesday

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 October 2023, 18:01
Putin and Xi to meet on Wednesday
XI JINPING AND VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Vladimir Putin will hold talks in two formats with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on 18 October, during his visit to China.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov

Details: Ushakov said that first, Putin and Xi Jinping will communicate in an expanded group, and then in the format of a business breakfast.

Advertisement:

"It is possible that the leaders will also talk one-on-one even outside this narrow group," Ushakov said.

He added that a representative delegation of senior civil servants and businessmen will travel from Russia to China.

During his visit to China, Putin will speak at the One Belt, One Road forum, where he will promote the idea of the so-called Greater Eurasia.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background:

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping flew to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on 20 March 2023. 
  • On 17 March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with the deportation of children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. 
  • Putin hardly ever travels anywhere in order not to be arrested abroad, as the member states of the International Criminal Court are obliged to detain and bring him to trial. 
  • China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the International Criminal Court. This means that the Court's jurisdiction does not apply to its territory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: