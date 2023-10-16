All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General explains Hungarian PM why it is important to support Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 18:12
NATO Secretary General explains Hungarian PM why it is important to support Ukraine
STOLTENBERG AND ORBÁN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Stoltenberg stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Stoltenberg's post on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Spoke with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the situation in Ukraine and the importance of our support. At a time of increased instability and global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in NATO. We also addressed Sweden’s pending membership in the Alliance."

Advertisement:

Details: Hungary is one of the two countries that has not yet ratified Sweden's membership in NATO.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background:

  • Türkiye will hold off on ratifying Sweden's NATO membership application this month as it awaits signs of support from the US for its request to buy F-16 fighter jets.
  • In July, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Türkiye agreed to unblock the process of ratification of Sweden's accession to the Alliance in exchange for assistance in rapprochement with the European Union.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: