NATO Secretary General explains Hungarian PM why it is important to support Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 18:12
NATO Secretary General explains Hungarian PM why it is important to support Ukraine
STOLTENBERG AND ORBÁN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Stoltenberg stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Stoltenberg's post on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Spoke with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the situation in Ukraine and the importance of our support. At a time of increased instability and global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in NATO. We also addressed Sweden’s pending membership in the Alliance."

Details: Hungary is one of the two countries that has not yet ratified Sweden's membership in NATO.

Background:

  • Türkiye will hold off on ratifying Sweden's NATO membership application this month as it awaits signs of support from the US for its request to buy F-16 fighter jets.
  • In July, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Türkiye agreed to unblock the process of ratification of Sweden's accession to the Alliance in exchange for assistance in rapprochement with the European Union.

