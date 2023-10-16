NATO Secretary General explains Hungarian PM why it is important to support Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Stoltenberg stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Stoltenberg's post on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Spoke with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the situation in Ukraine and the importance of our support. At a time of increased instability and global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in NATO. We also addressed Sweden’s pending membership in the Alliance."

Advertisement:

Spoke with #Hungary’s @PM_ViktorOrban on the situation in #Ukraine & the importance of our support. At a time of increased instability & global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in #NATO. We also addressed #Sweden’s pending membership in the Alliance. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 16, 2023

Details: Hungary is one of the two countries that has not yet ratified Sweden's membership in NATO.

Background:

Türkiye will hold off on ratifying Sweden's NATO membership application this month as it awaits signs of support from the US for its request to buy F-16 fighter jets.

In July, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Türkiye agreed to unblock the process of ratification of Sweden's accession to the Alliance in exchange for assistance in rapprochement with the European Union.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!