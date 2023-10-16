All Sections
Oil tanker hits mine near Romania

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 19:30
Oil tanker hits mine near Romania
Ali Najafov, Photo: fleetmon.com

A tanker carrying oil products under the flag of Liberia hit a mine in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

Source: Reuters news agency report on this incident, quoted by Sky News; as European Pravda reports

The Ali Najafov tanker suffered minor damage in yesterday's incident, but the crew was not injured.

According to Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, the tanker was passing near the Sulina Canal.

A separate Ukrainian source confirmed this incident.

This is the second ship this month that was damaged in a naval mine explosion.

Reminder:

  • Reuters, citing sources, reported that a Turkish cargo ship triggered a mine in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania on 5 October, but remained mostly unscathed.
  • As reported, an explosion occurred in the sea near the resort village of Costinești, Romania. The naval mine likely hit the pier and exploded, causing minor damage and no injuries.
  • After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have been clearing mines drifting in their waters.

