All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin tells Netanyahu that Russia is ready to contribute to stopping conflict

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 22:34
Putin tells Netanyahu that Russia is ready to contribute to stopping conflict
Photo: getty images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his first telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel and declared that "no further escalation" between Israel and Hamas militants will be allowed.

Source: Russian news outlets

Details: Putin announced Russia's steps to "facilitate the normalisation of the situation and prevent further escalation" between Israel and Hamas militants.

Advertisement:

The Kremlin's press service also reported that Putin had informed Netanyahu about the steps Russia is taking to help normalise the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Putin reiterated Russia's principled willingness to work to end the conflict.

Earlier, Putin held telephone conversations with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and Palestine.

In addition, Putin reportedly expressed his condolences to the families of the Israelis killed, condemning "any actions that victimise civilians, especially women and children".

Netanyahu's press office has not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

  • Addressing a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on everyone to unite and fight against terrorism, comparing Hamas' tactics in Israel with those that Russia uses against Ukraine.
  • On 15 October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had managed to maintain a "warm communication" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but that this had now come to an end.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: