Putin tells Netanyahu that Russia is ready to contribute to stopping conflict

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 22:34
Putin tells Netanyahu that Russia is ready to contribute to stopping conflict
Photo: getty images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his first telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel and declared that "no further escalation" between Israel and Hamas militants will be allowed.

Source: Russian news outlets

Details: Putin announced Russia's steps to "facilitate the normalisation of the situation and prevent further escalation" between Israel and Hamas militants.

The Kremlin's press service also reported that Putin had informed Netanyahu about the steps Russia is taking to help normalise the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Putin reiterated Russia's principled willingness to work to end the conflict.

Earlier, Putin held telephone conversations with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and Palestine.

In addition, Putin reportedly expressed his condolences to the families of the Israelis killed, condemning "any actions that victimise civilians, especially women and children".

Netanyahu's press office has not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

  • Addressing a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on everyone to unite and fight against terrorism, comparing Hamas' tactics in Israel with those that Russia uses against Ukraine.
  • On 15 October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had managed to maintain a "warm communication" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but that this had now come to an end.

