Zelenskyy to NATO: Hamas and Russia are the same evil, we must not give terror a chance

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 13:54
Zelenskyy to NATO: Hamas and Russia are the same evil, we must not give terror a chance

Addressing a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on everyone to unite and fight against terrorism, comparing Hamas' tactics in Israel with those that Russia uses against Ukraine.

Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy said Hamas and Russia use the same tactics, and that Israeli journalists who were in Ukraine and witnessed the consequences of Russia's atrocities are now seeing the same thing happening in their home country.

Quote: "The same evil, and the only difference is: there it is a terrorist organisation that attacked Isreal, and here it is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine," Zelenskyy asserted. 

Zelenskyy also linked Iran to the invasion of Ukraine and the attack on Israel.

He stressed that Iran "can’t say it has nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine" if it sells Shahed drones to Russia, and that it cannot claim that it "has nothing to do with what is going on in Israel" if its officials declare support for Hamas.

"How far can such evil go? No further than we allow it to. Our unity must and can stop the evil. Our desire for peace, not their desire for blood, should determine how the world lives. Our rules-based international order, not their attempts to make death the rule," Zelenskyy added.

Alluding to the situation in the United States, Zelenskyy said that "this is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs."

"Europe should be active. The United States should be active. China, India, the Arab states should feel how much can collapse if they allow terrorists to achieve their goals. 

Türkiye, Brazil and all Latin America, Japan, Australia, Canada, African countries, Central Asian countries, Korea, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Caribbean, the Pacific states – everyone should be active in the defence of life and international law. We must not give terror a single chance," he stated. 

On Monday 10 October, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, called on the North Atlantic Alliance not to succumb to fatigue from the war in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe, so Europeans cannot afford not to win it together with Ukraine.

