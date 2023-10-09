All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to NATO: Hamas and Russia are the same evil, we must not give terror a chance

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 13:54
Zelenskyy to NATO: Hamas and Russia are the same evil, we must not give terror a chance

Addressing a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on everyone to unite and fight against terrorism, comparing Hamas' tactics in Israel with those that Russia uses against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; YouTube 

Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy said Hamas and Russia use the same tactics, and that Israeli journalists who were in Ukraine and witnessed the consequences of Russia's atrocities are now seeing the same thing happening in their home country.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The same evil, and the only difference is: there it is a terrorist organisation that attacked Isreal, and here it is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine," Zelenskyy asserted. 

Zelenskyy also linked Iran to the invasion of Ukraine and the attack on Israel.

He stressed that Iran "can’t say it has nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine" if it sells Shahed drones to Russia, and that it cannot claim that it "has nothing to do with what is going on in Israel" if its officials declare support for Hamas.

"How far can such evil go? No further than we allow it to. Our unity must and can stop the evil. Our desire for peace, not their desire for blood, should determine how the world lives. Our rules-based international order, not their attempts to make death the rule," Zelenskyy added.

Alluding to the situation in the United States, Zelenskyy said that "this is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs."

"Europe should be active. The United States should be active. China, India, the Arab states should feel how much can collapse if they allow terrorists to achieve their goals. 

Türkiye, Brazil and all Latin America, Japan, Australia, Canada, African countries, Central Asian countries, Korea, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Caribbean, the Pacific states – everyone should be active in the defence of life and international law. We must not give terror a single chance," he stated. 

On Monday 10 October, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, called on the North Atlantic Alliance not to succumb to fatigue from the war in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe, so Europeans cannot afford not to win it together with Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: