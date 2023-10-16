Third evacuation flight with Ukrainian citizens leaves Tel Aviv airport

On the evening of 16 October, the third evacuation flight with Ukrainian citizens took off from Israel to Romania.

Source: Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Facebook

Quote: "Today on 16 October, at 22:38 local time, the third evacuation flight with 74 citizens of Ukraine, most of them women and children, departed from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) to Bucharest (Romania)."

Advertisement:

Details: The embassy said it had provided the necessary assistance and consular assistance to the Ukrainians.

Background:

The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board has taken off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on 14 October.

The second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel on 16 October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!