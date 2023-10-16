Third evacuation flight with Ukrainian citizens leaves Tel Aviv airport
Monday, 16 October 2023, 23:37
On the evening of 16 October, the third evacuation flight with Ukrainian citizens took off from Israel to Romania.
Source: Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Facebook
Quote: "Today on 16 October, at 22:38 local time, the third evacuation flight with 74 citizens of Ukraine, most of them women and children, departed from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) to Bucharest (Romania)."
Details: The embassy said it had provided the necessary assistance and consular assistance to the Ukrainians.
Background:
- The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board has taken off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on 14 October.
- The second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel on 16 October.
