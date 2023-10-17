All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 artillery systems in a day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 08:20
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 artillery systems in a day
stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders killed 800 Russian soldiers and destroyed 26 artillery systems and 14 tanks in the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 17 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 289,430 (+800) military personnel
  • 4,979 tanks
  • 9,405 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,936 (+26) artillery systems
  • 814 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 547 (+0) air defence systems
  • 318 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 317 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,291 (+11) tactical UAVs
  • 1,533 (+2) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,293 (+22) vehicles and tankers 
  • 982 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops hit two helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October.  

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

