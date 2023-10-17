Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk: 2 helicopters hit

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Ukrainian troops have attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. Two helicopters have been hit.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram; Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook

Details: The authority reported that the strikes were successful, but did not reveal any specific results.

Advertisement:

Notably, a video of explosions reportedly is Berdiansk emerged in local online groups on the night of 16-17 October.

У ніч на 17 жовтня Збройні сили України завдали удар по гелікоптерах та обладнанню російських окупаційних військ на аеродромі поблизу окупованого Бердянська. pic.twitter.com/UrsPP3UmYf — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 17, 2023

The Ukrainian General Staff later clarified that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.

Background:

In February, Ukrainian Defence Forces hit a military airport in Russian-occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 100 Russian soldiers.

On 21 August, loud explosions reportedly rocked occupied Berdiansk near a military camp for the second time in a day.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!