Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk: 2 helicopters hit

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 06:52
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Ukrainian troops have attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October. Two helicopters have been hit.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram; Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook

Details: The authority reported that the strikes were successful, but did not reveal any specific results. 

Notably, a video of explosions reportedly is Berdiansk emerged in local online groups on the night of 16-17 October.

The Ukrainian General Staff later clarified that Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters at landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery vehicle belonging to the Russians.

Background: 

