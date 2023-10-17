All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin arrives in China, his first trip outside former USSR over past year

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 09:21
Putin arrives in China, his first trip outside former USSR over past year
VLADIMIR PUTIN ARRIVES IN BEIJING. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY RIA NOVOSTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived by plane in Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and participate in the Belt and Road forum.

Source: Reuters; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin arrived in Beijing on 17 October.

Advertisement:
 
Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing
SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY RIA NOVOSTI

The talks with Xi Jinping are scheduled to take place on 18 October in two stages: first in an expanded format, then in a narrower setting, at a working breakfast session. The Kremlin has not ruled out that Putin and Xi will have a face-to-face conversation outside the talks "on the most sensitive topics".

Putin will speak at the Belt and Road forum during his visit to China.

The Russian delegation includes senior government officials and business officials.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Putin was met at Beijing airport by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

 
Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao meets Putin in Beijing
SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY RIA NOVOSTI

Reuters reported that the purpose of the trip was to demonstrate trust and a "no-limits" partnership between the two countries, even in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

This is Putin's second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for him in March. It is also the Kremlin leader's first official trip outside the former Soviet Union this year, following a visit to Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, earlier this month.

Background: The ICC, which has accused Vladimir Putin of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, has ordered 123 member states to arrest the Russian president and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory.

Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China is a member of the ICC, established to prosecute war crimes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: