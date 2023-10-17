All Sections
Azov founder about toughest opponent they fought near Andriivka

Sevgil Musaeva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 12:02
MOP-UP OF ANDRIIVKA. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE 3RD BRIGADE

During the liberation of the village of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fought a tough battle with a strong opponent, the 131st Separate Motor Rifle Brigade. However, not all Russian paratroopers have a high fighting spirit.

Source: Andrii Biletskyi, brigade commander, Azov founder and former parliamentarian, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Biletskyi said he doesn't like to underestimate his opponent. The commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said that among the Russian units there are motivated and stable soldiers (although even they will face only death in Ukraine).

In particular, Biletskyi noted the 131st Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, which the Russian Federation has now withdrawn from the front in order to deploy it into a division.

Quote: "Many consider it [the 131st Separate Motor Rifle Brigade – ed.] to be the best Russian airborne assault unit. To be precise, it was them who defended Andriivka during the first period of the Andriivka operation. And they have extremely high morale and resilience.

It does not help them, they all eventually die, but for the 3rd brigade it was the toughest opponent of all time. It was bloody battles, bone to bone.

There are such subdivisions. There are few of them and usually they are not the ones you hear about on the Internet. This is not the Akhmat special forces or Espanola military formation.

And this does not mean that, let’s say, Russian paratroopers are doing well with fighting spirit. For example, the 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade was one of the easiest enemies for us. It was a pleasure to fight with them. We eliminated eight paratroopers per day.

So, we cannot say that the infantry is bad in Russia, and the Air Assault Forces are good. No. And the Airborne Forces are also mostly bad, but there are some units that have a high morale."

