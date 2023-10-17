All Sections
Scholz flies to Israel: warns Iran and Hezbollah against interfering in conflict

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:16
Scholz flies to Israel: warns Iran and Hezbollah against interfering in conflict
OLAF SCHOLZ. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Before leaving for Israel, Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, warned the authorities of Iran, as well as the Lebanese radical movement Hezbollah, supported by Tehran, against intervening in the conflict.

Source: European Pravda, citing DW

Quote from Scholz: "We, the federal government, together with our allies, are doing everything possible to prevent further escalation of this conflict."

Details: Scholz said that "our meeting is necessary to form a common understanding of the situation in the Middle East."

"We have a common goal. We want to avoid a fire and a wider war in the region," the chancellor said.

Background:

  • The Lebanese Hezbollah movement supported the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, killing over 1,400 people. Over the next week, Hezbollah fired on Israel from southern Lebanon, and the Israel Defence Forces retaliated.
  • The Iranian government also openly supports the actions of Hamas. Tehran issued public warnings and sent a message to Israel through UN channels, informing them that it may intervene in the conflict if Israel continues its campaign to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
  • Earlier, it became known that a group of American congressmen demanded the administration of US President Joe Biden to introduce sanctions against Iran for its role in supporting the terrorist group Hamas after the brutal attack on Israel.

