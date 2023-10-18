Local governor claims 6 drones shot down over Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that Russian air defence shot down six drones in the early hours of 18 October.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "An air defence system has shot down six aircraft-type UAVs in Belgorod district and Yakovlevka urban district."

Details: The official claimed that "operational services are establishing information on the aftermath on the ground".

As always, Gladkov claimed that early reports indicated no casualties or damage.

