Putin and Xi hold lengthy talks

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:35
Russian Vladimir Putin at the meetiing with Xi Jinping. Screenshot: Kremlin's video

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding talks in Beijing.

Source: RIA Novosti, TASS and Kremlin Telegram

Details: First, Putin spoke at the third international Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum and then talks with the Chinese leader began.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, told TASS that Putin and Xi had continued holding talks within a small group, followed by a one-on-one meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin stated that under current conditions, close foreign policy coordination is required, and that is how Russia and China are building cooperation.

He added that according to year-on-year calculations, there is already a threshold of $200 billion in trade turnover, and this indicator will definitely be exceeded in the calendar year.

Xi Jinping stated that the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are steadily deepening political mutual trust and maintaining close strategic interaction. He also said that the leaders of Russia and China have established warm business relations and strong personal friendship.

As Russian propagandists conveyed Xi's words, Beijing is ready to work with Russia "to protect international justice."

Update: Putin left the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the Russian-Chinese talks about two–and-a-half hours after they started (at 10:00, Moscow time), RIA Novosti reported.

