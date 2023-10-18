All Sections
Biden arrives in Israel

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:15
Biden arrives in Israel
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, 18 October, beginning his visit to Israel amid a high-profile missile attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Source: European Pravda; CNN

Details: The visit of the American president takes place against the background of a high-profile missile attack on a hospital in Gaza. The Israeli and Palestinian sides accuse each other of the attack.

Through his visit, Biden aims to demonstrate strong support for Israel in its efforts to eliminate Hamas, as well as to call for ways to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel for his third time just before Biden. His visit will be a continuation of a multi-day tour to seven countries in the Middle East.

Blinken returned to Israel from the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Biden was scheduled to visit Jordan for a summit with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss humanitarian aid, but that summit was cancelled due to the strike on a hospital in Gaza.

Background:

  • Earlier, the White House said that during the visit, Biden would ask "tough questions" at the meetings with Israeli leaders, but "as a friend".

Advertisement: