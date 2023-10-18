18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) attacked a military camp near the Khalino airbase in Kursk Oblast with drones overnight on 17-18 October.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources say that the SSU organised an explosion in the field camp of the Russians near the village of Postoyalye Dvory.

According to the security service, up to 3,000 Russian military personnel and about 80 units of military equipment were stationed near the Khalino airbase.

The exact number of Russian losses is being established, but the source of the Ukrainska Pravda claims that there was a lot of damage, at least 18 strikes of SSU drones on the camp were recorded.

Нова "бавовна" в РФ від СБУ: дронами атаковано військовий табір pic.twitter.com/LdRLcRXjxJ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 18, 2023

Quote: "All night long, Russians from the surrounding villages discussed the sounds of explosions on social media. Although it is very strange how they could hear them because the Russian authorities reported that the air defence ‘shot down all the drones’ and there were ‘no losses’."

