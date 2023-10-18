All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:33
18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones
screenshot

The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) attacked a military camp near the Khalino airbase in Kursk Oblast with drones overnight on 17-18 October.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources say that the SSU organised an explosion in the field camp of the Russians near the village of Postoyalye Dvory.

Advertisement:

According to the security service, up to 3,000 Russian military personnel and about 80 units of military equipment were stationed near the Khalino airbase.

The exact number of Russian losses is being established, but the source of the Ukrainska Pravda claims that there was a lot of damage, at least 18 strikes of SSU drones on the camp were recorded. 

Quote: "All night long, Russians from the surrounding villages discussed the sounds of explosions on social media. Although it is very strange how they could hear them because the Russian authorities reported that the air defence ‘shot down all the drones’ and there were ‘no losses’."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: