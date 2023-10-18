Russia claims attack by 28 Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced a night attack by 28 Ukrainian drones, which have reportedly been downed by the Russian air defence systems.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack last night using aircraft-type UAVs on targets in Russian Federation territory has been prevented."

Details: The Russians said that their air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed "28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles" over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts and the Black Sea.

