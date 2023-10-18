Motor Sich company's former president Bohuslaiev will face trial

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), has completed the investigation and submitted to the court an indictment against Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the former president of JSC Motor Sich, and Oleh Dziuba, the director of the company's Department of Foreign Trade, who are suspected of working for the Russians.

Source: SSU and PGO press services

Details: As the investigation reported, the management of the plant in Zaporizhzhia established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines and their spare parts to Russia.

Advertisement:

The officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostech, which is close to the Kremlin, and is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian occupying forces.

The Russians used the resulting products for the production and repair of impact rotorcraft, which were used en masse for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was also established that in April 2022, the ex-leader of Motor Sich deliberately blocked the delivery of a helicopter for the needs of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

For this, the former head of the enterprise instructed his subordinates to disassemble the aircraft into parts and hide the operating documentation for it.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service referred to the court the charges against Bohuslaiev under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, as part of the criminal proceedings, all the property of the accused was seized; it is worth about US$314 billion in equivalent, the special service notes.

The property includes funds, real estate, and corporate rights of both officials, as well as their property, which they obtained through criminal means and issued to their relatives abroad.

Previously: Both criminals were detained by employees of the Main Investigative and Counterintelligence Department of the SSU in October 2022.

Background: In May 2023, lawyer Ruslan Volynets stated that the 84-year old former head of the Motor Sich enterprise Viacheslav Bohuslaiev had asked him to include him in a list for exchange with Russia due to his poor health condition and absence of other options of liberation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!