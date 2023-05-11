All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Ukrainian businessman suspected of collaborations with Russians asks to be handed over to Russia due to poor health

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 22:56
Former Ukrainian businessman suspected of collaborations with Russians asks to be handed over to Russia due to poor health
Vyacheslav Boguslaev, photo by Getty Images

Ruslan Volynets, lawyer for Viacheslav Boguslaev, the 84-year-old former head of the Motor Sich aircraft-engine company suspected of collaboration with Russia and currently detained in Ukraine, said that Boguslaev asked to be included in the list for exchange with Russia due to poor health and the absence of other opportunities for release.

Source: Ruslan Volynets in a comment for Suspilne

Quote from Volynets: "The prosecutors helped to ensure that he underwent a medical examination. Everyone knows what’s going on. There’s no need [for Boguslaev] to come up with imaginary illnesses to escape from prison. These are objective facts. 

The only issue is the state of his health, its constant deterioration, and the lack of adequate treatment. This is what prompted me to do this, given that there are no other options for [Boguslaev’s] release."

Advertisement:

Details: Volynets said that the documents shared by Skhemy journalists were not public and added that he was not previously aware of the recordings the journalists also shared.

"[The journalists] release their investigations around 10 days before the detention period is set to be extended. I see a pattern in their work: resurface the question right before the trial, cover it in a new way or even in the same way as before, or surface some new materials to raise the profile of the case ahead of the trial. And the investigators fail to see this," Volynets said.

If the exchange takes place, Boguslaev’s lawyers will continue to prove Boguslaev's innocence in the case.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Volynets said that the Ukrainian government has not yet responded to Boguslaev’s letter.

Previously: On 10 May, Skhemy (a Radio Liberty project) journalists shared a letter in which Viacheslav Boguslaev addressed Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, asking to be included in the list for exchange with Russia.

Background:

  • Boguslaev is suspected of collaboration, complicity with the aggressor state, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organisation, and, more recently, opposing the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • Boguslaev is currently held in a pretrial detention facility. He has denied all the allegations.
  • In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against over 200 legal entities and over 270 individuals, including Viacheslav Boguslaev.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: