Putin believes Ukraine is thinking about negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine is supposedly already thinking about negotiations with Russia.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Putin's press conference following his visit to China

Quote from Putin: "We hear now that they are supposedly ready for some kind of negotiations. Even the responsible persons in charge of foreign policy, who recently said that it was necessary to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, have now changed their stance and are saying that these problems should be solved through peaceful negotiations. They are thinking about the negotiation process in Ukraine; this is a transformation in the right direction. I praise them for it, but it is not enough."

Details: Putin said that it is necessary to take "certain steps if there is a real desire to negotiate."

He added that the decree prohibiting negotiations should be cancelled".

Background:

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said on Sunday 10 September that peace talks with Russia are not currently available because "it takes two to tango", but if Russian President Vladimir Putin shows interest, Ukrainians will join in.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said now is a "bad moment" for negotiations with Russia, as the counteroffensive continues and Russia sees Ukraine's difficulties on the battlefield. In his opinion, Putin seeks to exhaust Ukraine, but he "will lose in the long war."

