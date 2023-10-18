All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin believes Ukraine is thinking about negotiations

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 October 2023, 13:20
Putin believes Ukraine is thinking about negotiations
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine is supposedly already thinking about negotiations with Russia.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Putin's press conference following his visit to China

Quote from Putin: "We hear now that they are supposedly ready for some kind of negotiations. Even the responsible persons in charge of foreign policy, who recently said that it was necessary to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, have now changed their stance and are saying that these problems should be solved through peaceful negotiations. They are thinking about the negotiation process in Ukraine; this is a transformation in the right direction. I praise them for it, but it is not enough."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin said that it is necessary to take "certain steps if there is a real desire to negotiate."

He added that the decree prohibiting negotiations should be cancelled".

Background:

Please join our YouTube channel!

  • Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said on Sunday 10 September that peace talks with Russia are not currently available because "it takes two to tango", but if Russian President Vladimir Putin shows interest, Ukrainians will join in.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said now is a "bad moment" for negotiations with Russia, as the counteroffensive continues and Russia sees Ukraine's difficulties on the battlefield. In his opinion, Putin seeks to exhaust Ukraine, but he "will lose in the long war."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: