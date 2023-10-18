Aircraft with hypersonic missiles to patrol Black Sea – Putin

Russian military jets equipped with Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will be patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea on a regular basis.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference following his visit to China

Quote from Putin: "On my instructions, the Russian Aerospace Forces are launching regular patrols in the neutral zone of the airspace over the Black Sea. Our MiG-31 aircraft are armed with Kinzhal missiles."

Details: Putin reiterated that these systems have an effective range of over 1000 km at a speed of Mach 9.

"This is not a threat, what I am announcing now," Putin concluded.

