Russian threats of hypersonic missiles over Black Sea may be scaremongering for NATO – Ukraine's Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 October 2023, 14:50
MiG-31K. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin’s latest threats about Russian MiG-31K fighter jets patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea may be aimed at increasing tension, but they do not radically change anything for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "This latest claim from the aggressor does not really change anything for Ukraine; Russia already threatens our country with various weapons on a daily basis. And this statement by the crazy dictator would be better commented on by his press secretary.

From the technical point of view, the specifications of a Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile are such that Russia can launch them on the territory of Ukraine from both the northern and eastern fronts, and the Black Sea is just another direction. At the same time, Russian aircraft already patrol the airspace there every day, mainly with fighter jets and reconnaissance jets."

Details: Ihnat remarked that these threats by Putin may be aimed more at NATO member states which could potentially be struck by these missiles, and that this is the latest piece of scaremongering by Putin. A Kh-47 missile can carry a tactical nuclear warhead as well, like the Kalibr cruise missiles that are deployed on Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas.

Moreover, partner states will likely fly their own fighter jets to intercept Russian MiG fighters in the neutral airspace over the Black Sea.

When asked by Ukrainska Pravda whether more frequent take-offs of Kinzhal missile carriers will mean more frequent air-raid warnings for Ukrainians, Ihnat replied that if there is information that a MiG-31K armed with a Kinzhal has taken off, an air-raid warning will indeed be issued.

