Israel reports 23 Ukrainians killed, no confirmation from Ukraine so far

Tetiana Lozovenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 18 October 2023, 16:17
Twenty-three Ukrainians were killed as a result of the Hamas attack that began on 7 October, as the Israeli Interior Ministry reports. Ukraine can currently confirm the death of 13 people.

Source: Mykhailo Brodskyi, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Brodskyi: "The updated report indicates that 23 citizens of Ukraine were killed as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel. This is the second largest number of foreigners killed during the attack, after the United States."

Details: In an interview with UP, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that the ambassador released the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel. So far, 13 Ukrainians have been confirmed dead, and six people are missing.

Background: 

  • On 17 October in the evening, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll of Ukrainians in Israel has risen to 13

