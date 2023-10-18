All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel reports 23 Ukrainians killed, no confirmation from Ukraine so far

Tetiana Lozovenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 18 October 2023, 16:17
Israel reports 23 Ukrainians killed, no confirmation from Ukraine so far
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Twenty-three Ukrainians were killed as a result of the Hamas attack that began on 7 October, as the Israeli Interior Ministry reports. Ukraine can currently confirm the death of 13 people.

Source: Mykhailo Brodskyi, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Brodskyi: "The updated report indicates that 23 citizens of Ukraine were killed as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel. This is the second largest number of foreigners killed during the attack, after the United States."

Advertisement:

Details: In an interview with UP, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that the ambassador released the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel. So far, 13 Ukrainians have been confirmed dead, and six people are missing.

Background: 

  • On 17 October in the evening, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll of Ukrainians in Israel has risen to 13

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: