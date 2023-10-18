Romania thanks Ukraine for rejecting notion of "Moldovan language", a Russian invention

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has thanked Ukraine for its decision to reject the artificial term "Moldovan language", which is a Russian invention.

Source: Ciolacu at a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "From now on there is only one official language which exists at an international level: the Romanian language. I think this invention by the Russian Federation has been expunged by this decision of the Ukrainian government."

Details: The Romanian prime minister told the press that he wanted to thank his Ukrainian counterpart "for the openness he has shown in his efforts to have the non-existence of the so-called Moldovan language recognised".

However, neither Shmyhal at the press conference nor the Ukrainian government in statements following the meeting made any mention of a decision on the Moldovan language having been adopted.

Update at 17:30: In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Romania stated that the Ukrainian government has decided to "resolve the issue of the artificial differentiation between the Romanian and ‘Moldovan’ languages without delay by implementing the appropriate practical measures, with due account of the relevant legal aspects".

Reference: The concept of the "Moldovan language" originated in the Soviet Union and was effectively a Cyrillic version of the Romanian language. In the 1994 Constitution of Moldova, which Ukraine has used as a reference for a long time, Article 13 defined "Moldovan" as the national language of the country.

However, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled in December 2013 that the Declaration of Independence takes precedence over the provisions of the Constitution, and the Declaration of Moldova’s Independence from the Soviet Union, adopted in 1991, stipulates that the state language in Moldova is Romanian.

During a visit to Romania last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that the Ukrainian government would make a decision regarding the non-existence of the "Moldovan language".

