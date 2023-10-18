All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions reported in Sevastopol near Russian ammo depots

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 18:25
Explosions reported in Sevastopol near Russian ammo depots
An explosion near Sukharna Balka in Sevastopol. Photo: Krym.Realii

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed "Governor of Sevastopol", has reported that a missile has been downed near the hill of Kara-Koba and appears to have exploded in a field. 

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea Realities); Krymskii veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote from Razvozhayev: "Our fleet is repelling aerial attacks in the area near Sukharna Balka.

Advertisement:

All services have been put on alert. There is smoke in the vicinity of Sakharna Holovka, and emergency workers are already on their way to the area. Information on damage to infrastructure is being clarified."

Details: Local Telegram channels say an air-raid warning was announced in the city following the explosion and are reporting sightings of smoke in the area of Sukharna Balka bay.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Krym.Realii says there were at least four ammunition depots where the Russian army stored weapons, including missiles, near the site of the explosion.

Update: Razvozhayev later claimed that according to preliminary information, a missile was downed near the hill of Kara-Koba and the warhead detonated on the ground in the field. No one was injured. There is allegedly no damage to infrastructure. 

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the downing of two missiles.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: