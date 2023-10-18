Explosions reported in Sevastopol near Russian ammo depots

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed "Governor of Sevastopol", has reported that a missile has been downed near the hill of Kara-Koba and appears to have exploded in a field.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea Realities); Krymskii veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote from Razvozhayev: "Our fleet is repelling aerial attacks in the area near Sukharna Balka.

All services have been put on alert. There is smoke in the vicinity of Sakharna Holovka, and emergency workers are already on their way to the area. Information on damage to infrastructure is being clarified."

Details: Local Telegram channels say an air-raid warning was announced in the city following the explosion and are reporting sightings of smoke in the area of Sukharna Balka bay.

Krym.Realii says there were at least four ammunition depots where the Russian army stored weapons, including missiles, near the site of the explosion.

Update: Razvozhayev later claimed that according to preliminary information, a missile was downed near the hill of Kara-Koba and the warhead detonated on the ground in the field. No one was injured. There is allegedly no damage to infrastructure.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the downing of two missiles.

