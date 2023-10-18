Russians strike hotel in Nikopol, injuring civilian

The Russian army launched four artillery attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 18 October.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 36-year-old man has been injured. He is in a fair condition and will undergo treatment at home.

A hotel caught fire. The rescue worker put it out. Seven private residential buildings and four outbuildings were damaged as well."

Details: Lusak also reported that one private family home was destroyed and 21 more were damaged as a result of a missile attack on the village of Obukhivka. 11 outbuildings were damaged and one was destroyed.

Background:

On 18 October, the Russian forces struck a private residential area in the village of Obukhivka near the city of Dnipro. Preliminary reports indicated that one person was killed and four more were injured.

