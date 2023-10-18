All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missiles hit residential area in Dnipro, people dead and injured

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:47
Russian missiles hit residential area in Dnipro, people dead and injured
Russia attacked a residential area near the city of Dnipro. Photo: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Russian troops have targeted a private residential area in the city of Dnipro during a missile attack, with preliminary reports indicating that they have killed one person and wounded four others.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov; Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy targeted private residential buildings in the Dnipro district. According to early reports, one person has been killed. Three people were injured.

Advertisement:

We are establishing the aftermath of the attack. Six houses are known to have been damaged. Details later."

Quote from Filatov: "Again, again and again, the bastards [the Russians] are hitting a residential area in Dnipro with missiles. There are dead and injured."

Наслідки удару по Дніпропетровщині 18 жовтня 2023 року
Aftermath of the strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details:Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that Russia struck the civilian population in Obukhivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 31-year-old woman and injuring four others.

Lysak specified that three women, aged 56, 65 and 75, and a man aged 35 were injured in the attack. Three of the four injured are in hospital in a moderate condition.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

As Klymenko reported, eight private dwellings in the residential area were damaged.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Klymenko and Lysak posted photos of the destruction in the settlement.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Rescue workers, police and paramedics are working at the scene. The injured are receiving treatment.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: