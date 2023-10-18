All Sections
Russian missiles hit residential area in Dnipro, people dead and injured

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:47
Russia attacked a residential area near the city of Dnipro. Photo: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Russian troops have targeted a private residential area in the city of Dnipro during a missile attack, with preliminary reports indicating that they have killed one person and wounded four others.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov; Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy targeted private residential buildings in the Dnipro district. According to early reports, one person has been killed. Three people were injured.

We are establishing the aftermath of the attack. Six houses are known to have been damaged. Details later."

Quote from Filatov: "Again, again and again, the bastards [the Russians] are hitting a residential area in Dnipro with missiles. There are dead and injured."

Наслідки удару по Дніпропетровщині 18 жовтня 2023 року
Aftermath of the strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details:Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that Russia struck the civilian population in Obukhivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 31-year-old woman and injuring four others.

Lysak specified that three women, aged 56, 65 and 75, and a man aged 35 were injured in the attack. Three of the four injured are in hospital in a moderate condition.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

As Klymenko reported, eight private dwellings in the residential area were damaged.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Klymenko and Lysak posted photos of the destruction in the settlement.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Rescue workers, police and paramedics are working at the scene. The injured are receiving treatment.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Obukhivka Oblast on 18 October 2023
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background:

