All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister presents his action plan to President Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 21:33
Ukraine's Defence Minister presents his action plan to President Zelenskyy
Screenshot: Zelenskyy’s evening address

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, who presented the first steps to tackle the problem of bureaucracy and double down on digitalisation efforts.

Source: President's Office website

Quote: "I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine – he presented his team and his program. The Ministry's team has been renewed. There are already first steps to address the issues raised by the military. Reducing bureaucracy, simplifying paperwork, all procedures, freeing up commanders' time for combat work instead of paperwork. 

Advertisement:

There will be more digitalization and clarity in supplying the troops. There should be more readiness for feedback from the military and overcoming piled up problems."

Support UP or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: