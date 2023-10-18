Ukraine's Defence Minister presents his action plan to President Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, who presented the first steps to tackle the problem of bureaucracy and double down on digitalisation efforts.

Source: President's Office website

Quote: "I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine – he presented his team and his program. The Ministry's team has been renewed. There are already first steps to address the issues raised by the military. Reducing bureaucracy, simplifying paperwork, all procedures, freeing up commanders' time for combat work instead of paperwork.

There will be more digitalization and clarity in supplying the troops. There should be more readiness for feedback from the military and overcoming piled up problems."

