All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 18 October 2023, 21:33
Satellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes
Ukraine's Armed Forces launch first ATACMS. Screenshot: video by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Satellite images from October 18 have emerged online showing the damage sites at the airfield near occupied Berdyansk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed several Russian helicopters the day before.

Source: Planet Labs service; Schemes (Skhemy) project by Radio Liberty

Details: The image shows a part of the runway of the airport where helicopters were previously located.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Schemes (Skhemy) project by Radio Liberty
 
Photo: Schemes (Skhemy) project by Radio Liberty

Background: On the night of 16-17 October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an airfield base near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk. The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine reported that the runways at the air bases, nine helicopters, special equipment, an air defence launcher and an ammunition depot were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing

Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia's war against Ukraine

White House on Gaza: US is "not drawing red lines for Israel"

Presidents of the US and China to meet in November – AP

Air-raid warning lasting 2 hours issued throughout Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:24
Air-raid warning issued in several regions due to danger of missile attacks
00:10
Drones spotted in Russian-occupied Yevpatoria
22:38
Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza
22:00
Extreme weather takes lives of 4 Ukrainians
21:49
Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again
21:32
We are only at the beginning: war will be long and hard – Israeli Prime Minister
21:07
Global majority is uniting around common and fair vision for Ukraine – Zelenskyy
20:33
Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing
20:09
Ukrainian karateka Terliuha wins bronze at controversial World Karate Championship
19:41
Ukraine and the Netherlands start security guarantee negotiations
All News
Advertisement: