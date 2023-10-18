Satellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

Satellite images from October 18 have emerged online showing the damage sites at the airfield near occupied Berdyansk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed several Russian helicopters the day before.

Source: Planet Labs service; Schemes (Skhemy) project by Radio Liberty

Details: The image shows a part of the runway of the airport where helicopters were previously located.

Background: On the night of 16-17 October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an airfield base near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk. The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine reported that the runways at the air bases, nine helicopters, special equipment, an air defence launcher and an ammunition depot were damaged.

